Historical romance dramas catch eyes of Korean TV viewers

(Poster courtesy of KBS – The King’s Affection)

South Korean historical romance series starring young and up-and-coming actors are creating a fresh buzz at home and abroad for their dramatic settings and resonating love stories, The Korea Herald reports.

KBS’ “The King’s Affection,” based on the popular webtoon “Yeonmo,” is a story of a fictional princess of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), who has been raised as her deceased twin brother and becomes a king.

Starring Park Eun-bin, the 20-episode series airing every Monday and Tuesday saw its viewership ratings in South Korea jump to 10 percent for the 13th episode from 6.2 percent for the first one on Oct. 11.

It is the highest among its rival TV series on terrestrial and cable channels broadcast in the same time slot.

The Korean period drama is also popular among global viewers as every episode becomes simultaneously available on Netflix.

“The Red Sleeve,” a TV series adaptation of the namesake novel on MBC, is also booming on the small screen. It is based on the historical record of a love story between King Jeongjo in the 18th century Joseon Dynasty and a court lady.

Another historical romance, “Moonshine”, starring Yoo Seung-ho and Hye-ri, will premier later this month on KBS after “Affection” finishes. It is set in mid-18th century Joseon when a strict alcohol prohibition was imposed.