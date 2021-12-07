PBC’s DG resolves to transform Radio Pakistan

The Director General of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Muhammad Asim Khichi, has reiterated the resolve to transform Radio Pakistan in line with modern broadcasting houses.

Talking to Pakistan Television, he said Radio Pakistan’s analogue transmitters were being replaced with digital transmitters to expand its reach.

Mr Khichi said that under the transformation plan, Radio Pakistan’s newsroom had been automated while other programmes from all transmitters were also available on Radio Pakistan’s web portal.

He said Radio Pakistan’s archive had also been digitised under the plan.

In addition, podcast programmes under different categories were available on Radio Pakistan’s podcast app.

Mr Khichi, who became Director General in June 2021, said automation and digitisation would also help reduce manpower and expense.