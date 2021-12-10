ABU Staff of the Winner winners announced
The ABU Secretary-General, Dr Javad Mottaghi, announced the winners of the ABU Staff of the Year Award at a staff meeting on 10 December.
The award went to seven people for their excellent contributions to the work of the Secretariat:
Wendy Everett, Director, ABU News
Cai Yanjiang, Director, ABU Sports
Natalia Ilieva, Head of SG’s Office
Hanizah Hamzah, Head of TV
Olya Booyar, Head of Radio
Nargiza Numanova, Personal Assistant to SG
Ruchi Malhotra, Assistant, SG’s Office