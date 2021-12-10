ABU Staff of the Winner winners announced

The ABU Secretary-General, Dr Javad Mottaghi, announced the winners of the ABU Staff of the Year Award at a staff meeting on 10 December.

The award went to seven people for their excellent contributions to the work of the Secretariat:

Wendy Everett, Director, ABU News

Cai Yanjiang, Director, ABU Sports

Natalia Ilieva, Head of SG’s Office

Hanizah Hamzah, Head of TV

Olya Booyar, Head of Radio

Nargiza Numanova, Personal Assistant to SG

Ruchi Malhotra, Assistant, SG’s Office