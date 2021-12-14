Australian commercial radio ad revenue up 14.2 percent in November

Australian commercial radio ad revenue recorded positive growth in the month of November with revenue up 14.2 percent compared to November 2020, according to data released by industry body Commercial Radio Australia.

Ad revenue for the five major Australian capital city markets totalled just over $A70 million (US$50 million) in November compared to $A61.57 million in the same month a year ago.

“It is pleasing to see ad revenue figures continue to rebound and trend upwards throughout the year,” said Joan Warner, chief executive officer of CRA.

“The industry is seeing strong activity from national advertisers and all indications point to sustained growth as we move into 2022.”

Melbourne stations reported a 16.7 percent year-on-year increase in ad revenue to $A22.916 million in the month of November, while Sydney was 14.5 percent higher at $A21.117 million.

Brisbane was up 14.4 percent, Perth 13.9 percent and Adelaide 5.2 percent.