Indonesian team wins ABU Robocon 2021

A team from Indonesia, Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology, has won ABU Robocon 2021, the Asia-Pacific Robot Contest for college teams from the Asia-Pacific region.

ABU Robocon 2021 in Jimo, China was hosted by Shandong Radio and TV supported by the National Radio and Television Administration of China on 12 December.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, it was held online for the first time in its history. Although a virtual contest, it attracted 21 teams from 10 countries and regions in the region.

The contest theme was based on the popular Chinese traditional entertainment of ‘Toufu’ (throwing arrows into pots) and teams competed by shooting arrows into eight pots positioned at four different locations on the field while they connected with SRTV through the VooV meeting app.

The contest was broadcasted live on three major channels of SRTV in China as well as webcasted in China, Cambodia, Japan, Mongolia and Thailand through the Lightening App, Facebook Live, YouTube and Nico-Nico Video.

After a heated competition, Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology won the Grand-Prix. The Mongolian University of Science and Technology (Mongolia) finished second and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Team B (Malaysia) third. Wuhan University (China) received the ABU Robocon Award for its comprehensive technological ability.

ABU Robocon 2021 closed with a speech by Mr Sunil, Additional Director General of Doordarshan India, which will host the next ABU Robocon in Delhi, India in August 2022.

＊You can see more information including the results and the entire competition at https://www.robocon2021.com