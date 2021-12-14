New KBS historical series makes a strong start

(Photo courtesy of KBS – Actors Joo Sang-wook and Park Jin-hee.)

A new series by Korean broadcaster KBS, “The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won,” got off to a strong start on Saturday, The Korea Times reports.

The series is the network’s first major, history-based series in five years.

The first episode kicked off with an 8.7-percent viewership rating nationwide, according to Nielsen Korea.

The series is based on the historical figure, Lee Bang-won, who is also known as Taejong, the third king of the Joseon Kingdom (1392-1897). Actor Joo Sang-wook plays the title role.

The director, Kim Hyung-il, said the series will follow the life of a person who carries the burden of leading a nation, struggling between power and politics.

“This series will be able to give answers to why Lee Bang-won did the things that he did. It’s a story about leadership that values greater good,” Kim said.

“The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won” airs on Saturday and Sunday evenings.