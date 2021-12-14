New President of KBS-Korea takes office

Mr Kim Eui-cheol has succeeded Mr Yang Sung-dong as President and CEO of KBS. He took up the position on 10 December and will lead KBS for a three-year term.

At his inauguration, Mr Kim said: “We must strive to uphold our distinctive and unparalleled dignity, remain firm by any external pressure and win overwhelming audience trust. Today, I declare the independence of the public service media KBS to better serve the nation.”

Mr Kim has an extensive background in news and current affairs production.

He joined KBS as a journalist in 1990. In 2005, he became Head of the Investigative News Team in the Newsroom. Three years later he was appointed Head of the Social Affairs Team in the Newsroom.

He took up the position of Executive Director, Newsroom, in 2018, and in 2020 became CEO of KBS Business, a subsidiary of KBS.

The ABU Secretary-General, Dr Javad Mottaghi, warmly welcomed the new KBS President and said he was sure the ABU partnership with KBS would go from strength to strength during Mr Kim’s term.