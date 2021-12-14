Singapore’s Joanne Peh wins at Asian Television Awards

(Photo courtesy of CNA – Joanne Peh in Mind Jumper.)

Singapore actor Joanne Peh has been recognised yet again for her acting. She won the Best Leading Female Performance – Digital award at the 26th Asian Television Awards, which were held virtually on 10-11 December.

Ms Peh won for her role in the Mediacorp Channel 8 drama, Mind Jumper, CNA reports.

She plays a chief accountant with Asperger’s who is diagnosed with an unusual brain tumor and attains mind-reading abilities after undergoing radiotherapy treatment. She teams up with a private investigator to help solve some of the country’s most intriguing crimes.

Ms Peh won the same award last year for Last Madame, where she played the mamasan of a high-end brothel.

Another Mediacorp production, Channel U’s Neighbourhood Fixer, picked up the Best Lifestyle Programme under the Technical and Programming categories at the Asian Television Awards.