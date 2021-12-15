Belt and Road Media Community Summit Forum held in Beijing

(Photos courtesy of CMG)

The 2021 Belt and Road Media Community Summit Forum — sponsored by China Media Group and organised by China International Television Corporation — was held in Beijing on 13 December.

The ABU was among around 80 participating media organisations from more than 40 countries and regions.

More than 10 leaders of overseas media organisations sent video speeches. They included the ABU Secretary-General, Dr Javad Mottaghi.

He said the ABU had worked together with CITVC since 2017 on the “Golden Ribbon” series of events, including outstanding TV programme selection events and international co-production projects.

“We would like to deepen the cooperation with BRMC friends and to promote cross-border communication together in the future.”

At the forum, the President of China Media Group, Shen Haixiong, presented “Golden Ribbon” awards to seven programmes from Russia, the United States, India, France and China.

The “Golden Ribbon’ special award went to “China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom”, co-produced by China Media Group Chinese Global Programme Center and the China Radio, Film and Television Programmes Exchanging Center.

The theme of the 2021 forum was “Joint Innovation, Sincere Integration, Mutual Learning Through Cultural Exchange”.

In the five years since the media community was established, members have worked together in fields such as programme production and simulcasting, joint channel building, programme translation, training and other areas.

In addition to focusing on the Belt and Road Initiative, the media community has worked together to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak by donating materials to fight the pandemic, publishing factual reports and jointly launching anti-pandemic programmes.