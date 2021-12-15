Mediacorp remains Singapore’s top audio network

Mediacorp continues to be Singapore’s top audio network, the latest Nielsen Radio Survey has shown.

The media company increased its dominance to reach 88 percent of adults in Singapore weekly – a total of 3.7 million people. Close to 13 hours of engagement were recorded every week.

This represents a jump of 8.8 percent in listeners since the last survey. The company’s radio stations occupy eight out of the top 10 spots.

Mediacorp also reached nine in 10 digital viewers weekly through its digital radio network, bringing the total to more than 1.5 million listeners – an overall jump of 50 percent in digital listenership.

The findings are based on the latest Nielsen Radio Survey conducted from August to October 2021.