India and Vietnam agree to collaborate on digital media

India and Vietnam have agreed to collaborate in the field of digital media, the Press Trust of India reports.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministers of the countries signed a letter of intent in New Delhi on 16 December.

The CEO of India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati, Mr Shashi Shekhar Vempati, also attended the meeting.

The letter covers the sharing of information and experience in establishing policies and regulatory frameworks on digital media and social networks.

It also envisages conducting capacity building and training programmes for media professionals and officials in the two countries, India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.