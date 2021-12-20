CMG inaugurates bureau in Nicaragua

China Media Group (CMG) has inaugurated a bureau in Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, CGTN reports.

Representatives from CMG and the Nicaraguan Communications and Affairs Committee signed a memorandum of cooperation at the inauguration ceremony.

It marks the first cooperation agreement in the media field since the resumption of China-Nicaragua diplomatic relations on 10 December.

Meanwhile, the Facebook page of CMG’s Urdu service has passed the milestone of 10 million followers.

The Facebook page was launched in 2014 and has gained significant popularity in Pakistan and other countries where Urdu is spoken.