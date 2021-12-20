Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia ‘moving ahead with joint TV channel plan’

(Photo source)

Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia are reported to be moving ahead with plans for a joint television channel.

Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, said the channel would promote media links among the three countries.

Speaking in Islamabad, he said focal persons had been named for media sharing, and the joint media network would be formed, Radio Pakistan reports.

He said the channel would offer guidance on Islamic religious issues. He suggested that a unit of scholars be set up under the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to provide such guidance.

Leaders of the three countries agreed to set up the channel at a meeting in New York in September 2019.