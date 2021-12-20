Prasar Bharati viewership figures rise in Pakistan

Viewership in Pakistan of the YouTube channels of India’s public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, are increasing, government figures show.

The channels had 6.4 million views in Pakistan in 2018, a figure that rose to 13.3 million in 2020, the New Indian Express reports, quoting statistics from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The figure for the first 11 months of 2021 was 13.1 million.

The viewing figures in Pakistan are higher than in any other country. Next highest are the United States, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates.

Prasar Bharati has more than 170 YouTube channels of its Doordarshan and All India Radio networks.