Mediacorp to promote sustainability issues

Singapore’s leading media company, Mediacorp, has launched an island-wide campaign to spread awareness of sustainability issues, CNA reports.

The company says the aim is to “inspire individuals in our communities to take the first step towards going green”.

The first phase of the CNA Green Plan will include a series of public engagement activities both on the ground and online, Mediacorp said in a news release.

These are centred around the five pillars of the Singapore Green Plan 2030: City in Nature, Resilient Future, Energy Reset, Green Economy and Sustainable Living.

On-ground challenges are due to begin on 6 January. They will “incorporate friendly competitive elements, such as pitting participants against each other in nature trails to track down specific species of flora and fauna”, Mediacorp said.

The on-ground challenges will be filmed and packaged into a five-part series.