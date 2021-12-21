New Zealand’s TVNZ appoints new CEO

New Zealand state-owned broadcaster TVNZ has appointed Simon Power as its new chief executive officer.

A former National Party MP, Mr Power is joining from the bank Westpac, where he has been the acting chief executive.

He will take over in March 2022 from Kevin Kenrick, who is stepping down after nine years in the position.

Mt Power was with Westpac for 10 years and before that spent 12 years in parliament.

While an MP he served as Minister of Justice, Minister for State Owned Enterprises, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, and Deputy Leader of the House.

Mr Power said he was looking forward to joining TVNZ at a “unique point” in the company’s history.

“The past year has truly demonstrated the importance a strong national broadcaster has in the daily lives of New Zealanders,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to joining the leadership team as TVNZ continues its digital expansion and moves into an innovative new era.”