VOV hosts seminar on gender equality and media

The Voice of Vietnam (VOV), in collaboration with UNESCO, has hosted a seminar to help raise awareness on violence against women and girls.

The seminar, titled “Gender Equality and Media and Reporting on Violence Against Women and Girls”, took place in Hanoi.

It was aimed at providing guidance to media professionals on how to report on the issue.

The seminar was attended by nearly 30 journalists from media agencies along with key opinion leaders and experts on journalism and gender.

Speakers and journalists discussed topics such as the difficulties and challenges of media professionals when reporting on gender-based violence.

Through real-life experiences, they shared how to cover these issues to protect the privacy of victims and their families in a skilful and effective way and how to break the silence of women when they have suffered verbal, physical, sexual or online abuse.