Malaysia’s RTM praised for its flood coverage

Malaysia’s national broadcaster, RTM, has won praise from a government minister for its coverage of the severe flooding that hit the country at the weekend.

The floods, triggered by incessant rain, left at least 27 people dead. Tens of thousands in eight states and territories were displaced.

The Communications and Multimedia Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, singled out RTM and the national news agency Bernama for disseminating information on the floods in a fast and accurate manner.

He urged the public to continue getting the latest information on the flood situation from them, Bernama reported.

Two days of downpours from Friday caused rivers to overflow, submerging many urban areas and cutting off main roads, leaving thousands of motorists stranded.

The heavily populated state of Selangor, which encircles the capital Kuala Lumpur, was one of the worst hit areas.