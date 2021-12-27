Comedian Moon Se-yoon wins top KBS award

Comedian Moon Se-yoon has won the grand prize at the KBS Entertainment Awards, The Korea Herald reports.

Recognized for his achievements on three TV shows – “Godfather,” “Trot Magic” and “2 Days & 1 Night,” – the 39-year-old entertainer was awarded the top prize at KBS headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on 25 December.

“I never expected a Santa Claus to pay me a visit. I wonder if I can continue my performance while bearing the weight of the grand prize, but I will do my best to work hard,” Moon said.

Moon, who debuted 20 years ago as an SBS comedian, won his first award, for top excellence in variety, in 2020.

For the past few years, Moon has enjoyed growing popularity, starring in multiple TV shows across different networks.

KBS’ “2 Days & 1 Night”, in which he features, won several awards. It is a Sunday night programme that has been running for 15 years, in which six TV celebrities travel to various locales in South Korea.