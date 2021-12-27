Prasar Bharati to promote Indian culture

India’s public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations to promote Indian culture, the Hindustan Times reports.

The programmes will be shown on the national and international channels of Doordarshan, the public TV service.

“The MoU aims to bring forth the best of Indian culture to the national and international audiences and provide TV and digital platforms to the performing artists,” the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

“In collaboration with the ICCR, Doordarshan will produce 52 half-hour episodes, based on cultural events/concerts/performances of music/dance organised by the ICCR.”

The MoU will be in operation for the next three years from December 2021 to December 2024.

The performances of eminent artists associated with the ICCR will be telecast on Doordarshan’s associated channels.

“The dance and music performances will be showcased on DD National, DD India, regional channels of Doordarshan and Prasar Bharati News Services (the digital platform of Prasar Bharati) in the form of a weekly programme,” the Ministry said.

The memorandum was signed between the Director Generals of Doordarshan and ICCR, Mayank Kumar Agrawal and Dinesh K Patnaik, along with other senior members from both organisations.

Previously, Prasar Bharati signed an MoU with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to bring quality educational programmes to every home.