COVID hits Channel 7’s cricket coverage

Australia’s Channel 7 was forced to make several changes to its commentary team for the third cricket test between Australia and England in Melbourne as COVID-19 caused chaos for the TV network.

A member of the network’s broadcast staff tested positive for the virus on the night of 26 December, after the first day’s play. A number of high-profile commentators were required to take COVID tests and isolate until they received a negative result.

On Monday morning, Channel 7 confirmed the roster of commentators would be completely different from the previous day, with the likes of Ricky Ponting, Glenn McGrath, Alison Mitchell and Ian Botham all replaced.

“Seven is activating its COVID measures to ensure the health and safety of all staff, as well as the broader community, and is working in line with all relevant guidelines and regulations.

“Seven‘s number one priority is the health, safety and welfare of all staff and the community.”

The regular Channel 7 commentators started trickling into the venue during the lunch break on 27 December after receiving their negative results, news.com.au reported.

Australia won the match by an innings and 14 runs to take an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-test series.