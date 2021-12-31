Eva Berneke appointed Eutelsat CEO

(Photo courtesy of Eutelsat)

The Board of Directors of Eutelsat Communications has announced the appointment of Eva Berneke as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from 1 January 2022.

Ms Berneke joins Eutelsat from KMD, Denmark’s leading IT and software company, specialising in IT solutions and services for the public and private sector.

During her time there she oversaw the transformation of KMD from a mainly government service provider to a modern, digital company competing in both the public and private sectors.

Before that, Ms Berneke held several senior positions at TDC, formerly TeleDanmark, the largest telecommunications company in Denmark.

She is a graduate of Denmark’s Technical University, where she gained a master’s degree in mechanical engineering, and holds an MBA from the non-profit business school INSEAD.

“I am hugely excited to join Eutelsat at this compelling stage in its development,” Ms Berneke said.

“As one of the world’s leading satellite operators, Eutelsat’s innovation track record, its exceptional suite of in-orbit assets, and its solid financial position, mean it is strongly positioned to be among the successes in the space sector in the years ahead.”