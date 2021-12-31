New head of RRI-Indonesia appointed

(Photo courtesy of RRI/Charlie Reinhard)

The Supervisory Board of Radio Republik Indonesia has appointed Dr Hendrasmo as the new President Director of RRI.

He succeeds Mr Mohammad Rohanudin as President Director of the public radio network.

Dr Hendrasmo, 49, was previously President Commissioner of PT Prima Insan Sejahtera. He has a long record of public service, including senior positions at the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

He has close ties with RRI, having served as part of an expert team in 2016-18, a consultant and trainer from 2009 to 2014 and a student event host from 1993 to 1997.

Dr Hendrasmo holds a Doctorate in Political Science from Padjadjaran University in Bandung. He has a Master’s degree in Political Communication from the University of Sheffield in the UK.

The ABU Secretary-General, Dr Javad Mottaghi, congratulated Mr Hendrasmo on his appointment and said he looked forward to working with him.

Dr Mottaghi expressed his thanks to Mr Rohanudin, who enjoyed a close working relationship with the ABU.