The Violins Duel: Stradivari versus Guarneri

Photo credit Nicu Cherciu, ROR

The duelistic meetings signed by Liviu Prunaru – Stradivarius violin, Gabriel Croitoru – Guarneri del Gesu violin, Horia Mihail – piano, started in 2011. The two musicians accepted the challenge of playing the story of an imaginary conflict, meeting again every year.

Song list:

1. Prelude and Allegro by Fritz Kreisler

2. 5 Pieces for 2 Violins and Piano by Dmitri Shostakovich

3. The Fiddler by George Enescu

4. Duo Concertante in D Major op. 67 No.2 III.Rondo – Vivace by Louis Spohr

5. Zapateado Op. 23 No.2 by Pablo de Sarasate

6. The Swan by Camille Saint-Saëns