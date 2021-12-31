Vietnamese TV channel to promote Korean culture

A Vietnamese TV channel has signed an agreement with seven provincial cities and counties in the Republic of Korea on popularising Korean culture in Vietnam, VOV World reports.

The deal was signed on 28 December between VTC10 channel of Vietnam’s VTC Digital Television Network and seven Korean localities.

They include Goseong county of Gangwon province; Damyang and Boseong counties of South Jeolla province; Dangjin city of South Chungcheong province; Yeongdong county and Jecheon city of North Chungcheong; and Uiryeong county of South Gyeongsang, according to the authority of Seoul’s Yongsan district.

Under the agreement, the seven cities and counties will partner with VTC10 in producing Korean content that will be aired on the Vietnamese channel’s “Best in Korea” programme.