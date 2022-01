Zaki Nassif – a great Lebanese singer and composer

Zaki Nassif is one of the most important and prolific composers in the history of Lebanon. He left the world a rich musical heritage, which was the result of a new and uniquely Lebanese school of composition.

Song list:

1. Ya Ashikata L Wardi

2. Tallo Hbabna by Zaki Nassif

3. Rajeh Yitammar Lebnan

4. Nassem Nasayem

5. Nailik Ahla Zahra

6. Helweh by Zaki Nassif

7. Habayebna Hawaleyna

8. Baladi Habibi

9. Ala Fajr Jdid