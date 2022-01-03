Comedian Yoo Jae-suk wins MBC Grand Prize

(Yoo Jae-suk – Photo courtesy of MBC)

Comedian Yoo Jae-suk, host of popular variety show Running Man and arguably the biggest television celebrity in Korean broadcasting, won the Grand Prize at the MBC Entertainment Awards, The Korea Herald reports.

The 49-year-old comedian has won numerous Grand Prizes over the years from South Korea’s three major broadcasters KBS, SBS and MBC.

This year’s award recognised Yoo’s dedication and performances on MBC’s hit reality show Hangout With Yoo (2019 to present).

“As more people are suffering from the extended COVID-19 pandemic, I think it becomes clear for the comedians to know their roles,” Yoo said at the awards ceremony at MBC headquarters in Seoul.

“I will make you guys laugh until the day my body runs out of energy with my fellow comedians and colleagues.”

Other winners at the MBC Entertainment Awards include Korean singer Lee Mi-joo, who won the Female Rookie award and singer Parc Jae-jung, who took the Male Rookie award.