Malaysia’s new Broadcasting DG wants to strengthen RTM

Malaysia’s new Director General of Broadcasting, Datuk Che Roslan Che Daud, has said he wants to further strengthen the national broadcaster, Radio Television Malaysia.

Datuk Che Roslan took up the post on 3 January, succeeding Datuk Ruzain Idris.

He said that as well an enhancing the credibility of RTM and the level of government broadcasting, he hoped to contribute revenue to the government because of the high costs of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

He promised to continue the good relations and existing cooperation with international broadcasting agencies.

The ABU Secretary-General, Dr Javad Mottaghi, congratulated Datuk Che Roslan on his appointment and said he was confident that the ABU/RTM partnership would be further strengthened.

Datuk Che Roslan was previously the Deputy Secretary General (Planning and Development) at the Ministry of Federal Territories.