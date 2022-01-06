India’s Doordarshan reaches more than 6 billion viewers in 2021

India’s public television service, Doordarshan (DD), reached more than 6 billion viewers across the country in 2021, government figures show.

Similarly, more than 185 YouTube channels of DD and All India Radio together registered more than billion views in 2021.

“In 2021, the popularity of Doordarshan gained new heights as DD channels across the country together clocked viewership of more than six billion,” the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

“The public broadcaster delivering on its mandate of public service has stood strong with the people during the testing times of the pandemic, ensuring that COVID awareness messages, free consultation with doctors and important government guidelines reaches every last person in every nook and corner of the country.

“These contents were delivered in multiple Indian languages and dialects.”

COVID related special programmes of over 1,685 hours witnessed a reach of over 43 million on Doordarshan in 2021.

Over 22,775 hours of news bulletins on Doordarshan reached over 356 million viewers.