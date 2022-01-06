Radio Pakistan wins praise for promoting cricket

Former Pakistan cricketer Saeed Ajmal has praised the role of Radio Pakistan in promoting cricket in the country.

Talking to Radio Pakistan’s Lahore correspondent, Ahmad Kamal, he expressed gratitude to the broadcaster for signing a media partnership MoU with Islamabad United regarding the upcoming Pakistan Super League.

Mr Ajmal represented Pakistan in 35 tests and 113 one day internationals before retiring from all forms of cricket in 2017. He is now an assistant coach at Islamabad United.

He said Radio Pakistan had been reviving its legacy by delivering quality live cricket commentary to the people.

Radio Pakistan’s Lahore Director, Nazakat Shakila, who signed the MoU on behalf of the broadcaster, said radio and cricket were tightly interwoven and promotion of the Pakistan Super League was the national duty of every Pakistani.