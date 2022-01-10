Radio Pakistan ‘to continue boosting agriculture’

Radio Pakistan will continue playing its role in boosting the agriculture sector in the country, its Director General, Muhammad Asim Khichi, has said.

He was speaking in a newly launched Radio Pakistan programme titled “Zarkhez Pakistan”, which provides information on agriculture.

Mr Khichi said most of the population lived in rural areas and Radio Pakistan would keep them informed on new agriculture technologies.

Also speaking in the programme, the Chairman of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali, said the government had been taking various steps to boost the agriculture sector.

The new programme will be broadcast daily from Monday to Friday.