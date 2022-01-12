New Chairman of SLRC-Sri Lanka named

(Photo courtesy of Derana)

Mr Sonala Gunawardana has been appointed the new Chairman of SLRC, Sri Lanka’s national television network.

He takes over from the former Chairman, Reginald Cooray, who resigned from the position last week.

Mr Gunawardana had previously served as the Chairman of the National Library of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, former parliamentarian Niroshan Premaratne has been appointed Chairman of the Independent Television Network Limited

A former ITN presenter, Mr Premaratne was a member of parliament from 2015 to 2020.