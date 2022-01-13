Australia’s ABC adds audiobooks to its Listen app

The ABC has added a collection of Australian audiobooks to its Listen app, Radio Today reports.

The audiobook catalogue features entertainment, educational books and modern classics, all Australian and all free on the Listen app.

The addition of audiobooks to the app takes advantage of the ABC publishing division’s vast collection of books that have been published by Australia’s national broadcaster over many years.

The catalogue sits alongside the Listen suite of podcasts and live radio, which are available free to listeners both inside and outside Australia.

It features novels and narration by some of Australia’s favourite writers, rock stars, athletes and personalities, including Rosalie Ham’s The Dressmaker narrated by Rachel Griffiths, and Saroo Brierley’s sweeping story of survival against incredible odds, Lion: A Long Way Home.

Sport lovers will enjoy listening to para-Olympian tennis champion Dylan Alcott’s action-packed audiobook Able: Gold Medals, Grand Slams and Smashing Glass Ceilings, or world title holding boxer Joe Williams’ powerful autobiography Defying the Enemy Within.