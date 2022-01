Melhem Zain – a famous Lebanese singer

Photo: Radio Liban

Melhem Zein is a very talented person, studied music in a number of institutes and universities. In November 2020, he participated as a jury member for the talent show The Voice Senior on MBC TV.

Song list:

1. Indak Hiwayeh

2. Doef Nazar

3. Inti Mshiti

4. Ma Aad Baddi Yak

5. Okdet Zanb

6. Redou Habibi

7. Sikit El Warak

8. Wrak El Kharif

9. Walla Waalaktik Fiyeh