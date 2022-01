My grandmother

Photo: blog Nguyen Vinh Tien

Nguyễn Vĩnh Tiến made his name in music in 2005 when his songs “My Grandmother” and “Dew Drops Fly” won Vietnamese Song awards. His first hit, “My Grandmother”, which combines folklore and pop music, centers around the protagonist’s grandmother who spends all her life in her home village, poor yet peaceful.

Song list:

1. My Grandmother

2. My big family

3. Grandfather

4. My mother and empty towns

5. A lullaby for you