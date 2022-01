‘Unborn’ has an indie folk vibe

Photo: vtv.vn

‘Unborn’ is the debut album of Hiimhii, released in 2021. Listening to a Hiimhii song is like sipping coffee in the early morning: calm, relaxed, delicate, and sincere.

Song list:

1. Lam

2. Is it ok?

3. Missed

4. Unreasonable

5. Unborn

6. Only you