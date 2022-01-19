Ashes cricket coverage wins big audience

Cricket Australia has revealed that the fifth and final Ashes test scored one of the highest domestic broadcast audiences in the sport’s history, SportsPro reports.

The governing body has confirmed that the test, aired in Australia by commercial network Seven and the Fox Sports pay-TV service, reached an average broadcast audience of 1.43 million viewers across the three days.

The figures for the final test, which Australia won by 146 runs to secure a 4-0 victory over rivals England, meant that 53 of 56 sessions of Ashes coverage reached more than one million viewers.

The first four games of the series achieved a total reach of more than 10.9 million viewers on free-to-air television, with 2.1 million more tuning in via subscription platforms.