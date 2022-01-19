Media Prima and SBS collaborate on TV reality show

Malaysia’s Media Prima has collaborated with Korea’s Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) to produce a Malaysian edition of a Korean hit reality show.

Media Prima’s content company, Primeworks Studios, worked with SBS on the joint production of Master in the House Malaysia, based on a popular SBS show, the New Straits Times reports.

The co-production aired on Media Prima’s TV3 on 15 January and will run every Saturday for 10 weeks.

Media Prima and Primeworks Studios deputy chief executive officer Nini Yusof said: “We have had a great time working with our South Korean counterpart, and our crew members spent 10 days in South Korea from October to November last year filming some of its crucial scenes.”

She said the collaboration with SBS had enabled Primeworks Studios to learn the best practices of Korean television networks and develop new ideas to enrich local entertainment.

The show features five young Malaysian artistes who are given weekly problem-solving assignments by eight Malaysian and Korean icons of various professions.

The Korean version of Master in the House has aired on SBS since 2017. Malaysia is the first country to release its own version of the show.