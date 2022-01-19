Veteran Indian TV journalist Kamal Khan passes away

An award-winning Indian television journalist, Kamal Khan, died at his home in Lucknow on 14 January after suffering a heart attack. He was 61.

Mr Khan worked for NDTV for more than three decades as a reporter, news anchor and executive editor.

“He will be remembered as a legendary reporter whose work stood out for its perceptiveness and integrity, and the way in which he delivered hard truths with poetic dexterity,” NDTV said.

“As a news anchor Kamal was the picture of poise and expertise, and his language was famous for its trademark elegance.

“Most of all, he was a wonderful and generous human being who had only kind words and boundless time for anyone who met him.”

Mr Khan received several awards for outstanding journalism, including the Ramnath Goenka Award and the Ganesh Shanker Vidyarthi Award from the President of India.