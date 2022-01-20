ABC digital chief Helen Clifton takes up new post

The ABC’s Chief Digital and Information Officer, Helen Clifton, has announced she will leave the Australian national broadcaster to take up a position with the National Health Service in the UK.

Ms Clifton has been an ABC Director since 2017, leading the ABC Product & Content Technology division as it drives the organisation’s transition from a traditional broadcaster to the nation’s leading digital content provider.

The ABC now has 18 million active users each week enjoying a range of digital experiences across websites, apps and other products and services.

Ms Clifton will take up the role of Executive Director of Product Delivery for NHS Digital, based in London.

ABC Managing Director David Anderson paid tribute to her time at the ABC and her significant contribution across the organisation.

“Helen has been an outstanding executive at the ABC and is highly respected and admired across the organisation.

“Her knowledge, leadership and vision in driving critically important work at the ABC as we continue the transition to digital products and experiences has been recognised across the industry, where Helen was recently named one of Australia’s top technology leaders.”

ABC Head of Content Management Rebecca Matthews will become acting ABC Chief Digital and Information Officer while a recruitment process for the post is underway.