China’s CMG and Emirates News Agency to boost cooperation

The China Media Group (CMG) has discussed ways of boosting media cooperation with the Emirates News Agency, Wam.

The Director-General of Wam, Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, and the Executive Director of CMG’s Middle East Regional Office, Xiang Li, discussed the issue at a meeting at Wam’s Dubai office, the Khaleej Times reports.

The two sides reviewed prospects for developing their cooperation, building on the strong strategic ties between the UAE and China.

They discussed plans by Chinese media outlets to participate in the Global Media Congress, a first-of-its-kind event in the region that will take place in Abu Dhabi on 15-17 November 2022.

Mr Al Rayssi expressed Wam’s eagerness to establish a distinctive model of cooperation and partnership with the Chinese media towards developing the media sectors in both countries.

He hailed CMG’s key role in promoting Expo 2020 Dubai in China and around the world. The expo was postponed because of the pandemic and is being held from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.