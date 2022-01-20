Indian public broadcasters allowed postal ballots

Employees of India’s public radio and television services have been given permission to vote by postal ballot in five upcoming state assembly elections.

The Election Commission of India has allowed representatives of Doordarshan and All India Radio to cast absentee ballots. This will also apply to other media people who are authorised by the commission for poll day coverage.

Media representatives recently asked Punjab’s chief electoral officer to include them among absentee voters in case they are on duty on election day.

Other essential services being allowed postal ballots include the railways and the power, health and fire services.

This is in addition to existing absentee voter categories, including Covid-19 patients, people above the age of 80 and those with serious disabilities.

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa are going to polls over the next two months.