Hanoi memories by Pham Tien Manh

Pham Tien Manh is a young talent who was in the Top 10 Vietnamese Sao Mai rendezvous in 2010.

Song list:

1. Ocean sings in this afternoon

2. There is such a love

3. Hanoi memories

4. Let come to my Vietnamese people

5. Autumn and me alone

6. Love song