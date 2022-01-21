Mediacorp editor-in-chief joins NY festivals board

The Editor-in-Chief of Singapore’s Mediacorp, Walter Fernandez, was among two industry leaders appointed to the New York Festivals’ TV and Film Awards advisory board.

He joins the board alongside the CEO of WaterBear Network, Ellen Windemuth, forming a 16-member panel, the New York Festivals announced on 19 January.

The New York Festivals’ TV and Film Awards honour content in all lengths and forms from around the world, covering categories such as news programmes, documentaries and entertainment programmes.

“The 16-member advisory board panel of world-renowned executives is an international brain trust of some of the most innovative storytellers, content creators and industry executives whose experience and expertise provide a futurist’s view of the evolving television and film industry to NYF’s TV & Film Awards,” the New York Festivals said in a media release.

Mr Fernandez brings more than 25 years of journalism and editorial experience to the advisory board, it noted.

As editor-in-chief, he oversees all news and current affairs content on television, radio and digital across English news brands such as CNA and TODAY, as well as vernacular brands like Berita in Malay and Seithi in Tamil.

In 2020, CNA was named Channel of the Year by the Association for International Broadcasting (AIB).

Mr Fernandez manages more than 1,000 employees in Singapore and around the world. He also oversees AI strategy and solutions for the newsroom and broadcast engineering for Mediacorp.