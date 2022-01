Piano Sonata No.5 by Rhythmie Wong from RTHK

Photo: rthk.hk/radio/radio4/programme/beethoven32

It is part of the “Beethoven 32” (B32) that Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) proudly shared as a gift at Lunar New Year to our AMX members. “Beethoven 32” features 32 pianists associated with the School of Music of The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts.