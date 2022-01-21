Sri Lanka’s SLRC to get legal ownership of land

Sri Lanka’s national television network, SLRC, is to get legal ownership of the land in Colombo on which it is located.

The broadcaster is located on 3.37 hectares of land in Torrington Square, Colombo 7.

Until now it had not had ownership of the land. However, the government news portal, news.lk, says all parties including the Urban Development Authority have agreed to transfer the land to SLRC.

Accordingly, the cabinet of ministers has approved a proposal presented by the Minister of Mass Media and Information to transfer the land to the national broadcaster.