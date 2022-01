Swinging City by Meow Lac

Photo: VOV

“Mèow Lạc” translates to “Lost Cat,” as all members in the band love cats. Mèow Lạc’s music is youthful, fun, and disruptive.

Song list:

1. Go

2. Swinging city

3. Hikikomori

4. ‘First students, Second ghosts, and third the crows

5. ‘Summer rain

6. One summer day