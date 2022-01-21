Winners of contest on reporting gender-based violence announced

The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) and UNESCO have announced the winners of a joint contest for journalists nationwide on ‘Reporting on violence against women and girls’.

The contest, launched in early December 2021, attracted many contestants from all over the country. In their entries, journalists expressed their opinions and suggested media solutions to reduce gender inequality and gender-based violence.

The contest also provided journalists, media professionals and students with a useful resource through the handbook ‘Reporting on Gender-Based Violence against Women and Girls’, which offers general recommendations for ethical journalistic practice in reporting on gender-based violence.

Lucila Carrassco, from UNESCO’s Hanoi office, expressed her appreciation for the participation of the journalists and the quality of the entries.

She said this showed that gender equality in general and gender-based violence in particular was a major social issue that required the participation of media agencies.

Organisers presented the first prize of VND 9 million VND (around US$400) to reporter Ma Thi Thao Van from Labour and Social Affairs newspaper, second prize of VND 7 million to reporter Bui Thuy Loan from Vietnam Law newspaper, and third prize to reporter Nong Thi Thuy Hang from Cao Bang Province newspaper.