AFTRS to hold Digital Futures Summit

The Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) is to host its second Digital Futures Summit in February. It will look at what lies ahead for the Australian screen and broadcast industries.

The one-day online summit on 17 February will also focus on how global demand for content affects how companies train, develop and retain talent in the Australian sector and, using real world case studies, the perils of bringing a start-up company to market.

Tech authority and venture capitalist Matthew Ball will open the summit with a session on the metaverse and what it means for the Australian screen industry.

Other speakers at the summit will include Peter Tonagh, Deputy Chair of Australia’s ABC.

The summit will bring together leaders from across industry, education, and government to discuss key issues including how to adapt business and leadership models to meet the challenges and opportunities of the new digital age.