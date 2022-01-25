China launches 8K TV channel for Beijing Winter Olympics

The China Media Group (CMG) has launched CCTV-8K, an 8K ultra-high-definition TV channel, to broadcast the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Xinhua news agency reports.

To meet the goal of presenting the Olympics via 8K ultra-high-definition technology, the CMG has advanced the construction of the relevant production and broadcasting system.

It has accelerated the rapid growth of the whole industrial chain that covers 8K TV production, broadcasting and transmission.

The CMG has also launched a project to set up big screens in public places across the country. So far, four train stations along a high-speed railway linking Beijing and the co-host city of Zhangjiakou have been equipped with big 8K screens to broadcast the content produced by the CMG.